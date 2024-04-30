ALICE COOPER - Rufus Publications Announces "Starring Alice Cooper" Book; Preview Video Streaming

Rufus Publications has announced the release of the incredible new book, "Starring Alice Cooper".

This official 400+ page book has been two years in the making, and the project has been personally overseen by the iconic rock legend. The book boasts many rare photos and pictures of personal items throughout, and is full of incredible personal content and surprises.

As well as the superb photography, "Starring Alice Cooper" features essays on his career from several renowned writers, including former Creem Magazine editor Jaan Uhelszki, Rock et Folk’s Jerome Soligny, Katherine Turman (co-author of “Louder Than Hell”), and an exclusive introduction penned by acclaimed author and longtime Alice fan Neil Gaiman.

A truly defining artist in the Rock pantheon, Alice Cooper changed the way that rock music sounded and looked – forever – and sold over 50 million albums along the way. His incredible career - both with the original band and as a solo artist - has seen him pushing the boundaries of what is possible, both with the music and also the truly legendary live shows. He drew together music, art and theatre and created something unique and timeless. A seminal force within the rock world, Alice Cooper is a pioneer, an icon, a profound influence on everything that followed in his wake, but first and foremost an entertainer.

With a catalogue that spans seven (!) decades, Alice Cooper’s timeless calling cards include the albums that catapulted him to superstardom with the original Alice Cooper group, like School’s Out and Billion Dollar Babies in the early 70s. And then, going solo, an artist that constantly evolved, creating Welcome To My Nightmare in 1975, his first record as a solo artist, the path on which he has continued to this day, including his 1989 smash hit album Trash – featuring the mega-hit "Poison". Alice Cooper has continued to redefine the world in which he operates. 2023 saw him return to the album charts with Road, repeating the 2021 success of the Detroit Stories album as well as 2017’s Paranormal.

While creating a visual and sonic template that immediately and permanently sets him apart from his peers, the ever-changing Alice Cooper defies definition. "Starring Alice Cooper" celebrates a talent, and a life, of a true one-of-a kind icon.

Shipping in late May, you can pre-order the book in various configurations here. Watch a preview video below: