ALICE COOPER's 21st Christmas Pudding Fundraiser To Feature Special Guests SAMMY HAGAR, HEART's NANCY WILSON, QUIET RIOT

On December 9 at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ, Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers present Alice Cooper's 21st Annual Christmas Pudding.

Renowned as one of Phoenix’s signature holiday events, Alice Cooper’s 21st Annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser will bring together Hall of Famers Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, and Nancy Wilson of Heart, as well as Quiet Riot, and SixWire. The night will also include teen performances from the Solid Rock Dance Company, the Bucket Brigade, and the winners of this year’s Proof is in the Pudding Music and Dance Competition, Alice’s own version of American Idol.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs for teens 12-20 at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix & Mesa.

Public on-sale begins here on Friday, September 29 at 10 AM.