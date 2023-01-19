ALICE COOPER, SAMMY HAGAR, KEVIN CRONIN, MICHAEL McDONALD, RICK SPRINGFIELD Confirmed For Keep Memory Alive's 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala

Keep Memory Alive has announced a prestigious lineup of entertainers taking part in the 26th annual Power Of Love gala on Saturday, Feburary 18, at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The marquee fundraising event raises crucial funds for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to provide quality care, resources and many no-cost support and education services to patients and their caregivers as they fight brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple–system atrophy and multiple sclerosis.

Grammy Award-winning recording artist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Sammy Hagar, a longtime supporter of Keep Memory Alive, is performing and serving as musical curator for the evening, alongside the gala’s musical director Greg Phillinganes.

The event will include performances and appearances by:

- Paula Abdul, Grammy and Emmy award-winning recording artist and choreographer, and one of Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists”

- Alice Cooper, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, known as the “Father of Shock Rock” with countless hit records over the past five decades with both the original Alice Cooper band and also as a solo artist, touring year-round, and host of his own nightly radio show, “Nights With Alice Cooper”.

- Kevin Cronin, frontman of REO Speedwagon with two No. 1 singles and nine consecutive albums certified platinum or higher, including the diamond-awarded Hi Infidelity.

- Nikki Glaser, star of “FBOY Island” on HBO Max, Critics’ Choice nominee for her HBO standup comedy special “Good Clean Filth” and star of the “Nikki Glaser Podcast” on iHeartMedia.

- Chad Kroeger, songwriter, lead singer and guitarist of award-winning, double–platinum certified rock band Nickelback, with hits including “How You Remind Me” and “Photograph”.

- John Mayer, seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist, member of Dead & Company and philanthropist.

- Michael McDonald, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and recipient of five Grammy Awards as a member of the Doobie Brothers and solo artist, with hits including “Takin’ It To The Streets” and “Yah Mo B There”.

- Sam Moore, also known as The Legendary Soul Man, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner as the voice of 60s soul duo Sam & Dave, an internationally renowned solo artist and actor for the past 40 years, member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Hall of Fame, and recognized by the National Library of Congress

- Rick Springfield, Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician, actor and best-selling author of his autobiography “Late, Late at Night: A Memoir”.

In addition, Maria Shriver, founder of The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement (WAM) will be in attendance as a strategic advisor for Women’s Health and Alzheimer’s at Cleveland Clinic. The event coincides with the first anniversary of WAM formally joining Cleveland Clinic to advance gender-based research, treatment, prevention and education of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases in women.

A nostalgic evening, the 26th annual Power of Love gala falls on the anniversary of the death of Lou Ruvo, the namesake of the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, whose battle with Alzheimer’s disease serves as the catalyst for the gala. In this spirit, Keep Memory Alive Co-Founders and Vice Chairs, Larry and Camille Ruvo, will present the Community Leadership Award to entrepreneur and philanthropist John Paul DeJoria, who was at the original memorial dinner for Lou and wrote the first check that inspired Keep Memory Alive and the annual Power of Love gala.

The evening also will pay tribute to Las Vegas native and the original Las Vegas Raider, the late David Humm, to help shine a light on multiple sclerosis and the research being done at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Also in attendance, as well as in charge of preparing the gourmet cuisine for the evening, will be celebrity chefs Wolfgang Puck, a supporter of Keep Memory Alive for many years, and Tal Ronnen, founder and chef of Crossroads and author of the New York Times best-seller, “The Conscious Cook.”

For more info, visit KeepMemoryAlive.org.