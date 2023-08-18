ALICE COOPER Shares Audio Snippets For Each Track On Upcoming Road Album

Alice Cooper's new album, Road, will be released on August 25 via earMUSIC in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colours. Audio snippets for each song on the upcoming album can be heard below:

Complementing the album’s theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice Cooper’s full live show at Hellfest 2022 and includes all the classics and rarely played gems. Check out "School's Out" from the set, below:

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, Road was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates - Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar]. Road channels the spirit of old school Alice with instantly recognizable grit and plenty of gusto. It’s everything you’d hope for from him and more.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

The album opener and first single, “I’m Alice”, sets the tone for the album with its driving drumbeat as guitars wail in the distance. Alice’s instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, “I know you’re looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I’m Alice. I’m the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise...so don’t be afraid, just look into my eyes.”

Pre-order your copy of Road at AliceCooper.com.

Road tracklisting:

"I'm Alice"

"Welcome To The Show"

"All Over The World"

"Dead Don't Dance"

"Go Away"

"White Line Frankenstein"

"Big Boots"

"Rules Of The Road"

"The Big Goodbye"

"Road Rats Forever"

"Baby Please Don't Go"

"100 More Miles"

"Welcome To The Show” lyric video:

"White Line Frankenstein" video:

"I'm Alice" video:

Trailer:

Rock City Music Company, earMusic, WCSX / WRIF and Alice Cooper are teaming up to bring his new album, Road, to life with an exclusive in-store signing set for 4 PM ON September 4. Fans will have the chance to meet Alice Cooper and have their copy of Road signed in person.

Alice Cooper - "I’m coming to Detroit, and of course, that’s my hometown and the home of hard rock, so, with the Road album just released the week before, I can’t think of a better place to do an in-store album signing than the Motor City! So, all of you Detroiters come out and see me and we’ll rock a little bit together!"

Alice will only be signing copies of Road and a ticket must be purchased to participate in the signing event. Due to time constraints, there will be no photos permitted with Alice. Tickets are available to purchase at RockCityMusicCo.com via Eventbrite.