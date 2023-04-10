ALICE COOPER Shares Fully Remastered "Go To Hell" Live Video From Brutally Live

Alice Cooper has released more remastered video footage from his Brutally Live tour. Joining the previously released "Brutal Planet" is the fully remastered video for "Go To Hell". The videod were filmed at London's Hammersmith Apollo in 2000. The Brutally Live tour followed the release of the studio album, Brutal Planet, a great collection of songs showing Alice Cooper embracing the harder side of heavy rock.

Watch both clips below:

The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort," kicks off in late April in Michigan and continues through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with Def Leppard and Motley Crue, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.

For tickets + VIP information, head here.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort

29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

30 - Hershey, PA - The Hershey Theater

May

2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

5 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom

6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center

7 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

10 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theater

13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre

14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

15 - North Charleston, SC - Performing Arts Center

17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*



* Festival

With Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe:

August

5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

8 - Columbus, OH - The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium

11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha

16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie:

August

24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September

1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre