ALICE COOPER Shares His Secret To A Lasting Marriage, Talks Overcoming Drug And Alcohol Addiction (Video)

In the video below from AXS TV, shock rock legend, Alice Cooper, tells Dan Rather how he has stayed married for 43 years, and how he had to overcome addiction in order to save his personal life and career.

In a previously released clip from the same interview, Cooper tells Dan Rather the story of how he went from being the son of a pastor to becoming a "rock villian". He explains how he has faced backlash over the years for his persona, and how he used to mix up his personal life with his on-stage character.

Alice Cooper's next live show is scheduled for October 2 at Zenith Paris - La Villette in Paris, France. You can find his complete live itinerary here.