ALICE COOPER Shows Off His Memorabilia In Rock & Tell Video
March 6, 2021, an hour ago
Photos with John Lennon and the newspaper clipping from the day he was arrested... they're just a few of the incredible things in Alice Cooper's impressive collection of rock & roll memorabilia. The Godfather of Shock Rock shows off some of his favorite pieces in AXS TV's version of show & tell, Rock & Tell.
Alice Cooper's new album Detroit Stories is available now on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold.
The DVD and Blu-ray show the incredible live performance “A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris” for the first time on video. With the whole concert culture being shut down due to covid-19, Alice Cooper felt the need to share one of his latest shows with his fans as he cannot wait to get back on the road - better than ever.
Order Detroit Stories here.
Tracklisting:
"Rock ‘N’ Roll"
"Go Man Go" (Album Version)
"Our Love Will Change The World"
"Social Debris"
"$1000 High Heel Shoes"
"Hail Mary"
"Detroit City 2021" (Album Version)
"Drunk And In Love"
"Independence Dave"
"I Hate You"
"Wonderful World"
"Sister Anne" (Album Version)
"Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)"
"Shut Up And Rock"
"East Side Story" (Album Version)
Full album preview:
"Social Debris" video:
“Our Love Will Change The World” lyric video:
"Rock 'N' Roll" visualizer: