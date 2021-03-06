ALICE COOPER Shows Off His Memorabilia In Rock & Tell Video

Photos with John Lennon and the newspaper clipping from the day he was arrested... they're just a few of the incredible things in Alice Cooper's impressive collection of rock & roll memorabilia. The Godfather of Shock Rock shows off some of his favorite pieces in AXS TV's version of show & tell, Rock & Tell.

Alice Cooper's new album Detroit Stories is available now on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold.

The DVD and Blu-ray show the incredible live performance “A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris” for the first time on video. With the whole concert culture being shut down due to covid-19, Alice Cooper felt the need to share one of his latest shows with his fans as he cannot wait to get back on the road - better than ever.

Order Detroit Stories here.

Tracklisting:

"Rock ‘N’ Roll"

"Go Man Go" (Album Version)

"Our Love Will Change The World"

"Social Debris"

"$1000 High Heel Shoes"

"Hail Mary"

"Detroit City 2021" (Album Version)

"Drunk And In Love"

"Independence Dave"

"I Hate You"

"Wonderful World"

"Sister Anne" (Album Version)

"Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)"

"Shut Up And Rock"

"East Side Story" (Album Version)

Full album preview:

"Social Debris" video:

“Our Love Will Change The World” lyric video:

"Rock 'N' Roll" visualizer: