ALICE COOPER - Super7 Glow-In-The-Dark ReAction Figure Available This Spring

Shock rock legend, Alice Cooper, has announced that the Super7 x Alice Cooper collection has a glowing new addition with the glow-in-the-dark Alice Cooper ReAction Figure packaged on a retro-inspired cardback.

Says Alice: "Arriving this spring with our partner Alliance Entertainment, head to your local indie record store to pre-order these figures. Super7 believes in supporting independent retail and this release is only available through your local indie record stores!"

Alice Cooper recently announced the Too Close For Comfort tour, launching on April 29 in Youngstown, Ohio. Get your tickets here.

Too Close For Comfort tour dates:

April

29 - Covelli Centre - Youngstown, OH

May

2 - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN

3 - Miller High Life Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

6 - Sanford Center - Bemidji, MN

9 - State Farm Center - Champaign, IL

10 - The Louisville Palace - Louisville, KY

13 - Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN

14 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC

15 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC

17 - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA

18 - Beau Rivage Theatre - Biloxi, MS