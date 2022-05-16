ALICE COOPER - Super7 ReAction Figure Unveiled

Super7 is honored to add rock music legend Alice Cooper to the ReAction Figures World! This debut release is packaged on a special cardback inspired by his legendary 1973 Billion Dollar Babies album. The Billion Dollar Babies Alice Cooper ReAction Figure features metallic paint accents and comes with a microphone and his infamous pet snake as accessories.

Order your Billion Dollar Babies Alice Cooper ReAction Figure now at this location.

ReAction figures celebrate the iconic 3¾ action figure of our childhood. The iconic size and sculpting style are simple while allowing your imagination to go all in on daily adventures. ReAction Figures continues the classic size while making the figures we wished we had while growing up.