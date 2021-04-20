ALICE COOPER Talks Continuing To Work With Original ALICE COOPER BAND Members - "We Didn't Really Break Up; We Just Separated For A While"

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper recently spoke with Matt Pinfield for the latest installment of the 95.5 KLOS series, New & Approved. Cooper reflects on some of his band's most iconic moments, including the controversial photo displayed during rush hour traffic at London's Piccadilly Circus. He shares his past anecdotes about the moment he realized he debuted at #1 on Billboard, and talks about how the band developed their musical identity on the third studio album, Love It To Death.

On continuing to work with orginla Alice Cooper band members Michael Bruce (guitar), Dennis Dunaway (bass) and Neal Smith (drums), whom he parted ways with in 1975.

Cooper: "On the last four albums that I've done, the original band has been on all four of those albums. They've done two or three songs on those albums, and they're playing as well as they've ever played. I'm doing more projects with them all the time. If people think that the original Alice Cooper band broke up... we didn't really break up, we just separated for a while.

When we did the last European tour in England, the original band came out with us, and we would do our regular show, and of course, my band with Nita (Strauss / guitar) and Glen Sobel (drums) and Tommy Henriksen (guitar), that's an all-star. That band is so tight it's stupid. And we got done with the show, curtains come down, and then the curtains come back up, and it's the original band, and we did five songs. They played a little heavier, they played a lot darker, and I sing even differently when I sing with the original band, so all of a sudden a song like 'I'm Eighteen,' it sounded like a threat.

That's the great thing about it. It was the fact that the original band has still got that, they've still got that dangerous thing about them, and that's why I love working with the guys."

Alice Cooper's new album, Detroit Stories, is available now on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold.

The DVD and Blu-ray show the incredible live performance “A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris” for the first time on video. With the whole concert culture being shut down due to covid-19, Alice Cooper felt the need to share one of his latest shows with his fans as he cannot wait to get back on the road - better than ever.

Tracklisting:

"Rock ‘N’ Roll"

"Go Man Go" (Album Version)

"Our Love Will Change The World"

"Social Debris"

"$1000 High Heel Shoes"

"Hail Mary"

"Detroit City 2021" (Album Version)

"Drunk And In Love"

"Independence Dave"

"I Hate You"

"Wonderful World"

"Sister Anne" (Album Version)

"Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)"

"Shut Up And Rock"

"East Side Story" (Album Version)

