ALICE COOPER Teams With Vampyre Cosmetics For New Makeup Collection

Vampyre Cosmetics, the luxury beauty disruptor brand known for its vegan and cruelty free makeup, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with the undisputed Godfather of Shock Rock and the original makeup disruptor, Alice Cooper.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is no stranger to breaking barriers over his five-decade career where he pioneered a theatrical form of hard rock music performance. Alice’s use of makeup during his stage shows, christened him one of the first male artists to show the art form of face makeup wasn't a gender-specific product in an era where this was controversial.

Through a unique collaboration with Alice Cooper, the licensing agent Global Merchandising and the design team at Vampyre Cosmetics, comes an exclusive collection celebrating the distinctive look and style of Alice Cooper. This collection will exude Alice’s style and feature guitar and amp shaped makeup palettes, microphone styled lipsticks and a major highlight for Alice Cooper and makeup fans to look forward to is a new version of Alice Cooper's iconic Whiplash mascara. A unisex product originally created to "Liberate Your Eyes."

Pre-sales of an Exclusive Collection of the Vampyre Cosmetics x Alice Cooper Collection ins underway at vampyrecosmetics.com. Fans and makeup enthusiasts alike are encouraged to get their orders in before this highly anticipated limited edition sells out!