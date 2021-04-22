ALICE COOPER To Headline Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2022; QUEENSRŸCHE, JOHN CORABI, TOM KEIFER, SKID ROW, L.A. GUNS, And More Confirmed

Alice Cooper will headline the 2022 edition of the Monsters Of Rock Cruise, sailing February 9 - 14 from Miami, Florida to CocoCay and Labadee upon the Freedom of the Seas .

Other confirmed acts include: Queensrÿche, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Michael Monroe, Great White, Loudness, Y&T, Chris Holmes, Faster Pussycat, Killer Dwarfs, XYZ, Little Caesar, and John Corabi, amongst others.

