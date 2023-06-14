ALICE COOPER To Release Road Album In August; "I"m Alice" Music Video Streaming

After thousands upon thousands of gigs and easily a million miles traveled, Alice Cooper revs up as loudly as ever on his new album, Road, coming August 25.

Take your first ride with the new single, "I'm Alice", out now. Watch the video below, and pre-order your copy of Road at AliceCooper.com.

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, it’s written, composed and recorded with his trusted, longtime bandmates - Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar]. Road channels the spirit of old school Alice with instantly recognizable grit and plenty of gusto. It’s everything you’d hope for from him and more.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

The album opener and first single, “I’m Alice”, sets the tone for the album with its driving drumbeat as guitars wail in the distance. Alice’s instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, “I know you’re looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I’m Alice. I’m the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise...so don’t be afraid, just look into my eyes.”

Road tracklisting:

"I'm Alice"

"Welcome To The Show"

"All Over The World"

"Dead Don't Dance"

"Go Away"

"White Line Frankenstein"

"Big Boots"

"Rules Of The Road"

"The Big Goodbye"

"Road Rats Forever"

"Baby Please Don't Go"

"100 More Miles"

"I'm Alice" video: