ALICE COOPER Tribute EYES OF ALICE To Headline Grand Opening Of Niagara's New Rock Venue Whiskey Jacks

June 28, 2024 marks the Grand Opening of Whiskey Jacks - a brand new rock club in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. To celebrate the occasion, Alice Cooper tribute band Eyes Of Alice will be taking the stage.

Whiskey Jacks is located at 5951 Main Street. An event page can be found here, with tickets available now at this location. This is an all ages show.

During the bleak winter of 1971, Alice Cooper unchained the gates of hell and released Love It To Death. After more than 50 years, the nightmare continues.

Eyes Of Alice is a stunning visual, theatrical and musical recreation of the world's most infamous and beloved shock rock entertainer. Eyes Of Alice recreates the look and feel of Cooper's music culminating in a visceral experience that has to be seen to be believed.

Boasting a versatile and robust group of musicians and performers, the tribute experience is highlighted by Robby Cooper's uncanny portrayal of the insidious, dark and witty Alice.

Audiences are left both horrified and amazed as the cast and crew bring the characters of your favorite songs to life... and sometimes death. From the prop filled stage consisting of clowns, nurses, monsters, spiders and executioners to the harmonies and instrumentation - one thing is certain: this group are sure to entertain you... or die trying.