ALICE COOPER - Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star: Lullaby Versions Of Alice Cooper Available; "Poison" Streaming

April 18, 2021, 44 minutes ago

Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Alice Cooper. The track "Poison" is available for streaming below. Buy/stream the full album here.

Tracklist;

"Poison"
"School’s Out"
"No More Mr. Nice Guy"
"I’m Eighteen"
"Feed My Frankenstein"
"He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask)"
"Billion Dollar Babies"
"How You Gonna See Me Now"
"Only Women Bleed"
"I Never Cry"
"Under My Wheels"
"Welcome to My Nightmare"



