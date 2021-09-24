ALICE COOPER Unveils “Alice Cooper Court” Street Sign On Grounds Of Former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital In Westland, Michigan; Video, Photos

On a grey, drizzly day at one of Michigan’s most notorious mental institutions, Alice Cooper popped by to get a street in his name, reports Detroit Free Press.

With a few hundred cheering fans watching, the Detroit-born rocker pulled a rope Thursday to reveal an “Alice Cooper Court” street sign on the grounds of the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland.

“I love the idea that they’re naming streets after rock stars in Detroit,” he told the crowd, going on to suggest “Iggy Avenue” and “MC5 Street.” "There's probably more rock stars than politicians."

Alice Cooper Court - already on Google Maps - is now the formal name of the road off Michigan Avenue leading into the old hospital complex, famous in local lore for its creepy legends and haunted vibe.

The hospital closed in 1981, but Cooper helped out Wednesday as the facility got a new life: Eloise Asylum, billed as a high-tech, multimillion-dollar haunted attraction, will open to the public October 1. Owner John Hambrick, who purchased the property in 2018, had previously conducted “paranormal expeditions” in the building.

Before even stepping in to check out the haunted experience, Cooper said the dreary Eloise site was "as creepy as can be."

