ALICE COOPER - Welcome To My Nightmare Pop! Album Figure With Case Available In November

The new Alice Cooper Welcome To My Nightmare Pop! Album Figure with Case will be available in November.

Awaken to a nightmare so haunting, it rocks! Capture Alice Cooper’s Welcome To My Nightmare Album Cover for your Pop! Albums collection. This album, released in 1975, went platinum, featuring several rock hits, including the title track “Welcome To My Nightmare.”

This Pop! Albums collectible comes with a Pop! of Alice Cooper, dressed in a top hat and suit, just as he appears on his album cover - welcoming listeners to a journey of nightmares. The cover art for the album is packaged as well, in a protective case that can be hung on a wall. The Pop! inside is secured to the case to keep your display wickedly pristine.

Vinyl figure is approximately 3.8-inches tall. Sign up for availability notification here.