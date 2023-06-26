ALICE IN CHAINS Announces Fall 2023 Headlining Shows
June 26, 2023, 5 minutes ago
"We’re excited to add some special headline dates while we’re out with Guns N' Roses this fall," says Alice In Chains. "Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10AM local time."
Catch Alice In Chains on tour across North America at the following venues:
September
23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium (supporting Guns N' Roses)
24 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome (supporting Guns N' Roses)
28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park (supporting Guns N' Roses)
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium (supporting Guns N' Roses)
3 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
5 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater
7 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
8 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
10 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field (supporting Guns N' Roses)
13 - Boise, ID - Idaho Centeral Arena
14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium (supporting Guns N' Roses)