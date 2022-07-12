ALICE IN CHAINS – Dirt 30th Anniversary Funko Pop! Announced

Celebrate 30 years of Alice In Chains’ second studio album Dirt with this Deluxe Pop! Album! Releasing on November 30, preorder the special figure on Gamestop.

Never forget the iconic album or the music of Alice In Chains by collecting this Deluxe Pop! Album Dirt, featuring each of the band members as Pop! figures and the album cover art. Packaged together in a protective hardcase, this Deluxe Pop! Album can be hung on a wall or placed on a shelf next to your music collection. Pop! Layne Staley, Pop! Jerry Cantrell, Pop! Sean Kinney, and Pop! Mike Starr are ready to rock in their legendary stage outfits.

Vinyl figures are approximately 4-inches tall. Approximate dimensions of the protective case: 23.5”W x 12.25”H x 3.75”D. Please note: Pop! Deluxe Album does not include a playable vinyl record.

Issued on September 29, 1992 through Columbia Records, Dirt contains the singles “Would?”, “Them Bones”, “Angry Chair”, “Rooster”, and “Down In A Hole”. The record hit #6 on the Billboard charts and has earned platinum status in Canada and 4x platinum in the U.S.