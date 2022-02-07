ALICE IN CHAINS - Estates Of Original Members LAYNE STALEY And MIKE STARR Sell Catalog Rights To Primary Wave Music

Primary Wave Music has acquired the music rights from the estates of Layne Staley and Mike Starr, original members of Alice In Chains.

According to Variety, the deal will see the publisher acquire a stake in the Layne Staley’s and Mike Starr’s music publishing catalog, as well as master royalty income stream; terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The work of the band’s main songwriter, Jerry Cantrell, was not included, nor drummer Sean Kinney or later members Mike Inez and William DuVall.

However, the deal does encompass shares in some of the band’s biggest hits, such as “Man In The Box,” “Rooster” and “No Excuses,” as well as their biggest hit, “Would?” The latter song, released in 1992, and not only appeared in the era-defining Cameron Crowe film Singles, but was also included on the hit soundtrack.

David Weitzman, Partner at Primary Wave Music states: “Primary Wave is pleased to partner with the estates of Layne Staley and Mike Starr to honor their musical legacies as part of the classic era lineup of Alice In Chains, who created the amazing songs and records that comprise the albums Dirt and Facelift, and the acoustic EPs, Jar Of Flies and Sap. These projects represent the greatest works from one of the best artists of the iconic ’90’s Seattle based grunge era.”

