ALICE IN CHAINS - Fan-Filmed Video Of First Concert In Three Years

On August 10th at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA, Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin joined together for the first night of a co-headlining tour, with special guests Bush.

Making the evening extra special, was the fact that it was Alice In Chains' first concert since a September 2019 show in Seattle, WA.

AIC's setlist consisted of 15 songs:

"Again"

"Check My Brain"

"Grind"

"Them Bones"

"Dam That River"

"Hollow"

"Angry Chair"

"Man In The Box"

"Rainier Fog"

"No Excuses"

"The One You Know"

"Down In A Hole"

"Your Decision"

"Would?"

"Rooster"

Sean Kinney, founding member and drummer for Alice In Chains said about the tour, "We're looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer. It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again.”

Tour dates:

August

11 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

20 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater^^

22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

24 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

27 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^^

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

31 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September

2 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

7 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

8 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

14 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

16 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion**

17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman**

20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

27 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

30 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

October

1 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

5 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

** Bush not appearing

^^ not produced by Live Nation