ALICE IN CHAINS - Fan-Filmed Video Of First Concert In Three Years
August 11, 2022, 46 minutes ago
On August 10th at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA, Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin joined together for the first night of a co-headlining tour, with special guests Bush.
Making the evening extra special, was the fact that it was Alice In Chains' first concert since a September 2019 show in Seattle, WA.
AIC's setlist consisted of 15 songs:
"Again"
"Check My Brain"
"Grind"
"Them Bones"
"Dam That River"
"Hollow"
"Angry Chair"
"Man In The Box"
"Rainier Fog"
"No Excuses"
"The One You Know"
"Down In A Hole"
"Your Decision"
"Would?"
"Rooster"
Sean Kinney, founding member and drummer for Alice In Chains said about the tour, "We're looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer. It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again.”
Tour dates:
August
11 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
20 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater^^
22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
24 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
27 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^^
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
31 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September
2 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
7 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
8 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
14 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
16 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion**
17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman**
20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
27 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
30 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
October
1 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
5 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
** Bush not appearing
^^ not produced by Live Nation