ALICE IN CHAINS Frontman WILLIAM DUVALL To Release Recordings From His ‘80s Hardcore Band NEON CHRIST For Record Store Day 2021

Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall has issued the following update:

"Very proud to announce that Neon Christ's 1984 album will be a featured release of Record Store Day 2021. The LP features the classic recordings from 1984, remastered directly from the analog tapes. Beautifully packaged with an old-style tip-on Stoughton Printing Co. gatefold jacket, 12-page booklet crammed with incredible photography, extensive liner notes, and an oral history told by the band. An extremely limited number of copies in the exclusive RSD color variant of Translucent Red will be available on June 12th. Brought to you by Southern Lord Recordings and DVL Recordings."

Guitar World has offered up more details of the package, saying "Side one of the album features the original Neon Christ 7" EP, and side two contains the four songs from the 1984 Labor Day session, all on heavyweight vinyl at 45 RPM for maximum fidelity."

Said DuVall: “Remastering the 1984 Neon Christ recordings has been very enlightening and fulfilling. I hadn’t listened to that music in a studio atmosphere since back when it was originally recorded. It was nice hanging out with those kids again. I was 16 writing those songs. Neon Christ is quintessential youth music from a tumultuous time, both in our own lives and in the world at large. It documents the birth of a new music and culture that would influence everything that came afterward. We loved being a part of that emerging scene. We’re even more proud now of the contributions we and so many of our friends made. The energy and emotions we captured remain timeless.”

