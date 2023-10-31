ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL Performs US National Anthem At Seattle Seahawks Vs. Cleveland Browns Game; Video, Photos

Alice In Chains guitarist, Jerry Cantrell, performed the US national anthem at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, October 29 at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. Video can be viewed below.

Says Cantrell: "What a great weekend, got to play the national anthem before the Seahawks game. Hawks brought home the W at the very end of a slugfest with the Browns. Very proud to have been a part of the festivities. Thank you Seattle!"

