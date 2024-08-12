ALICE IN CHAINS Hit Is Bigger Than Ever On One Billboard Chart

Alice In Chains’ music has been performing well in the United States once again in 2024, reports Forbes. The band has been around for decades, and much of their most popular work is many years old at this point, but there’s still an audience for their tunes.

Weeks after debuting one of their most successful projects on the Billboard charts and earning new smashes with older cuts, the group sees one of their most important songs rise once again.

“Man In The Box” lifts slightly on this week’s "Hard Rock Streaming Songs" chart. The single steps up one rung, from #19 to #18 on the list of the most-streamed hard rock cuts in the US.

#18 now stands as the loftiest placement yet for the smash. In fact, it’s Alice In Chains’ peak on the "Hard Rock Streaming Songs" chart as well.

Read more at Forbes.