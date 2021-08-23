ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Announces 2022 North American Tour; Video Trailer

Iconic singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Alice In Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell today announces a North American tour, beginning on March 24, 2022 in support of his soon to be released album, Brighten. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 AM, local time here.

The tour kicks off at the legendary First Avenue in Minneapolis and will wind its way across the country hitting major cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, NY, Philadelphia, Seattle and Los Angeles to name a few. See full tour routing below. Tickets for the Brighten Tour are available via Ticketmaster and wherever tickets are sold.

2022 tour dates:

March

24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

26 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

29 - Toronto, ON - History

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

April

2 - Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box @ Borgata

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

9 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

15 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

19 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

27 - Denver, CO - The Summit

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May

1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

2 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

8 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Cantrell will release his new solo album, Brighten, on October 29.

Over the past year, Cantrell co-produced Brighten with film composer Tyler Bates (300, John Wick) and long-time engineer Paul Fig. Reflecting a classic spirit, they welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ. Other rock legends added to the fun of this LP, including Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of Brighten.

Together, they recorded eight originals and the LP closes with an approved-by-Elton cover of his classic "Goodbye" as the finale. “’Madman Across The Water’ is one of my favourite records of all time,” he exclaims. “Out of respect to Elton, I wouldn’t include it unless he said it was okay. He’d played piano on ‘Black Gives Way To Blue’, which I wrote for Layne, so I reached out to Elton, he listened to it, and told me “You should absolutely use it.” I got the signoff by the man himself. I couldn’t think of a better way to close the record!”

Brighten is available for pre-order everywhere now and will be offered in an exclusive bone with gold splatter colour 180-gram vinyl via Jerry’s webstore. Limited signed CDs will also be available in the webstore for pre-order.

Pre-order / pre-save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Atone"

"Brighten"

"Prism Of Doubt"

"Black Hearts And Evil Done"

"Siren Song"

"Had To Know"

"Nobody Breaks You"

"Dismembered"

"Goodbye"

"Atone" video:

"Atone" behind the scenes video:

The Cast of Players on Brighten:

Jerry Cantrell – Guitar, bass, vocals, keys

Greg Puciato – Background vocals

Duff McKagan – Bass

Gil Sharone – Drums

Abe Laboriel Jr. – Drums

Tyler Bates – Strings, percussion, guitar

Vincent Jones – Piano, keys, & strings

Jordan Lewis - Piano

Michael Rozon – Pedal steel

Lola Bates – Background vocals

Matias Ambrogi-Torres – Strings

(Photo - Jonathan Weiner)