ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL – Gibson Announces “Wino” Les Paul Custom Guitar

For the past 127 years, Gibson--the iconic American instrument brand--has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Today, Gibson Custom Shop has announced the release of the limited-edition Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom guitar, the guitar marks the first official collaboration with Gibson luthiers and the legendary singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Alice In Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell.

(Photo: Jonathan Weiner)

“The Wino has always been one of my favorite guitars,” says Jerry Cantrell. “It’s a really good-looking guitar.”

Only 100 of the new Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom guitar were hand-crafted by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop. Each guitar in this very special limited run is personally hand-signed on the back of the headstock by Jerry Cantrell. The Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom guitar is available worldwide via Gibson.com.