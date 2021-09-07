ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL, SOUNDGARDEN's KIM THAYIL Confirmed For "The Sounds Of Seattle" Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp organizers have announced Sounds Of Seattle Rock Camp featuring Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains, Kim Thayil of Soundgarden and Dave Krusen, the original drummer of Pearl Jam.

“The past few years have been unusually difficult and at times truly bizarre for the nation and world in general, and for the music industry and rock bands in particular. I am super excited about the opportunity to connect and reengage with fellow musicians and fans at the Rock ‘n' Roll Fantasy Camp. Bring your favorite axe and let’s jam at Rock Camp!” - Kim Thayil

In addition to the special guests, they have one of the greatest counsellor groups lined up, including Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction, Porno For Pyros), Mike Kroeger (Nickelback), Monte Pittman (Madonna), Adam Kury (Candlebox), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Peter Klett (Candlebox), Eva Gardner (P!nk), Tommy Black (Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts), Britt Lightning (Vixen) and more.

"All of our camps are now scheduled for 2022 when we hope the conditions will be safer so that you feel comfortable and enjoy your Rock Camp experience as much as possible. Please read about the COVID precautions we are taking at our camps here."

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit rockcamp.com.