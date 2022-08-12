ALICE IN CHAINS To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Dirt Album With Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set

To commemorate the upcoming 30th anniversary of Dirt, Alice In Chains have created a special limited edition deluxe box set that is now up for pre-order. Set for release on September 23, only 3,000 will be available.

Dirt, the critically acclaimed and 5x Platinum certified studio album by Alice In Chains, celebrates 30 years on September 29. This Dirt 30th anniversary deluxe box set is limited to 3,000 units, exclusive to the official artist store.

Revisit the history of the album with a custom-sculpted Dirt girl from the album cover as a vinyl topper and magnet, orange 2LP Dirt vinyl with remastered audio, four show posters, a 24" square poster featuring the album cover and band photo, four reimagined Dirt album art prints, a Dirt hardcover book with never before seen photos, CD with remastered audio, and the album's five singles on 7" vinyl ( "Them Bones," "Down In A Hole," "Rooster," "Angry Chair" and "Would?”).

Box includes:

- Box with lid filled with metal shavings, Move shavings around to create your own dirt design using magnetic cover figurine

- Resin cover figurine fits atop vinyl records on your record player

- Dirt on Orange 2LP for the first time with remastered audio

- Dirt on CD with remastered audio

- Five 7” singles with brand new artwork on various colored vinyl: "Them Bones," "Down in a Hole," "Rooster," "Angry Chair" and "Would?"

- 80 page hardbound book

- Exclusive Dirt-inspired art prints by Cody Melick, Victor Melendez, Brent McKee, and Eric Wolfe Sahlsten

- 2-sided foldout poster

- 8x10 band photo glossy

- Four reprinted show posters

- Reprinted set list

- Dirt Tour laminate

Pre-order here.