ALIEN WEAPONRY Release "Down The Rabbit Hole" Music Video; On Tour This Winter Supporting GUNS N' ROSES

New Zealand's Alien Weaponry have been touring around the world nonstop since the 2021 release of their sophomore album, Tangaroa (Napalm Records). Spreading vital messages of peace, awareness and warning through the power of their culturally-driven music, Tangaroa proves a massive next step for the band - encompassing all of the elements that make Alien Weaponry heavy metal’s most authentic rising stars.

Following the release of their three previous Tangaroa music videos for "Tangaroa", "Buried Underground", and "Hatupatu", today, in anticipation of their winter and early 2023 performance plans supporting both Guns N' Roses and Gojira, Alien Weaponry have dropped an official video for none other than their album closer, "Down The Rabbit Hole". The track extends an important proclamation against bullying through the eyes and experiences of frontman Lewis de Jong.

Lewis de Jong says about "Down The Rabbit Hole": "This was an absolute blast to film! 'Down The Rabbit Hole' represents the growth I've experienced throughout my life and putting to bed demons from the past. The video captures the meaning well - the broken objects representing said demons. It’s the rough times in life that make you who you are, as long as you rise above it."

As mentioned above, Alien Weaponry is thrilled to be hitting the road this winter and next spring with some of rock and metal's biggest icons. In December, the band will support Guns N' Roses on two shows in their home country of New Zealand, and will pick back up to join Gojira on a tour of the UK and Europe in February 2023. For individual show information, visit alienweaponry.com.

Order the Tangaroa album here.

Tangaroa tracklisting:

Titokowaru“

“Hatupatu“

“Ahi Kā“

“Tangaroa“

“Unforgiving“

“Blinded“

“Kai Whatu“

“Crooked Monsters“

“Buried Underground“

“Dad“

“Īhenga“

“Down The Rabbit Hole“

"Hatupatu" video:

“Buried Underground” video:

“Tangaroa” video:

Alien Weaponry on Tangaroa is:

Henry Te Reiwhati de Jong - Drums, Backing vocals

Lewis Raharuhi de Jong - Guitars, Lead vocals

Ethan Trembath - Bass guitars, backing vocals & lead vocals on “Dad”

Tūranga Porowini Morgan-Edmonds - Backing vocals & guitar on “Unforgiving"

(Photo - Piotr Kwasnik)