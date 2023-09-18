ALIEN WEAPONRY's "Īhenga" Music Video Celebrates Legendary Te Arawa Explorer

In 2021, New Zealand's Alien Weaponry released their sophomore full-length album, Tangaroa - a record immersed in important historical accounts and cultural heritage of the Māori people. Their role in uniquely spreading vital tales of their culture to an international audience even resulted in recent accolades - last year and for the second time, the band was awarded one of the most significant and prestigious awards in New Zealand’s music industry, the Aotearoa Music Award for Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa (Best Rock Artist).

Today, the band continues to share their history with the release of an artistic new music video for Tangaroa album track, "Īhenga". The video tells the story of Īhenga - perhaps the greatest explorer of the Te Arawa people - and the nephew of one of the de Jong brothers’ ancestors, Kahumatamomoe.

The singing style on the track is known as mōteatea - an ancient form of poetry or chant sometimes used to convey who you are and where you come from by reciting your landmarks.

Alien Weaponry on the track: "When the Te Arawa people first came to Aotearoa (New Zealand) from Hawaiki (greater Tahitian Island group), they set about exploring the new land. Īhenga traveled throughout the North Island of Aotearoa and named many places that still have these names today."

Just announced - New Zealand based fans will have a chance to catch Alien Weaponry live in 2024. The band will perform at the Homegrown Festival, taking place in Wellington, NZ on March 16. This festival performance follows their upcoming set at Froth & Fury 2023, taking place in Port Adelaide, AUS on November 18.

Visit alienweaponry.com for tickets and more information.

Alien Weaponry are:

Henry Te Reiwhati de Jong - Drums, Backing vocals

Lewis Raharuhi de Jong - Guitars, Lead vocals

Tūranga Porowini Morgan-Edmonds - Backing vocals & guitar

(Photo - Piotr Kwasnik)