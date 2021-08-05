ALIEN WEAPONRY Unite Fans Worldwide In Music Video For "Buried Underground"

Alien Weaponry return with a vengeance, announcing the release of their fervid sophomore release, Tangaroa, out September 17 via Napalm Records.

Today, the band invites fans to come together in a worldwide "stomp" showdown. Recently, the band united international fans in lockdown by asking them to submit a video of themselves performing a signature "stomp" and star in the official "Buried Underground" music video. Today sees the release of both the track and official video - so now you can join the fun at home or wherever you are.

Show Alien Weaponry your stomp! Make sure to hashtag #AWburiedunderground and tag the band for a chance to have your stomp shared with the world via the band's social media!

Watch the brand new fan-driven official music video for “Buried Underground”:

Alien Weaponry are poised to dominate with Tangaroa. The album coalesces the band’s growing maturation with an undisturbed songwriting process, resulting in their most inspired, honest and informed material yet. Tangaroa is immersed in important historical accounts and cultural heritage of the Māori people – in addition to lyrics written in te reo Māori, many tracks feature traditional instruments, called taonga puoro, providing the tracks their own warrior-like attitude. Rhythmic, dynamic album opener “Titokowaru” begins with determined rowing chants and depicts the tale of a famous war chief that challenged the colonial government in New Zealand and led a rebel army, backed by quick riffage and driving drums. Following standout “Hatupatu”, inspired by the harrowing, legendary tale of a de Jong ancestor facing off with a witch, is carried by frenzied guitars, spirited chanting and tribal-like percussion. While Alien Weaponry sourced inspiration from their culture and environmental surroundings while writing most of Tangaroa, the band also looked inward – drawing vision for other portions of the album from within. The album dives into some of their most effecting personal experiences, with English-language songs like the pensive “Unforgiving”.

Accented by personal touches like its entrancing album art originally conceptualized from drawings by Lewis de Jong, Tangaroa is a massive next step for a band on the rise, encompassing all of the elements that make Alien Weaponry heavy metal’s most authentic rising stars.

Tangaroa will be available in the following formats:

- 4 page CD Digipack

- 4 page CD Digipack + Patch

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Turquoise

- 2LP Gatefold Marble Light Blue/Cream (Napalm Mailorder only - limited to 500)

- 2LP Gatefold Marble Orange/Transparent Black (Napalm Mailorder only - limited to 500)

- Wooden Box Edition: CD Digipack, pendant, patch, cover flag, canvas tote bag (Napalm Mailorder only - limited to 500)

- Die-Hard Edition: 2LP Gatefold Marble Crystal Clear/Curacao, hand numbered with guitar pic set and back patch (Napalm Mailorder only - limited to 400)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tangaroa tracklisting:

Titokowaru“

“Hatupatu“

“Ahi Kā“

“Tangaroa“

“Unforgiving“

“Blinded“

“Kai Whatu“

“Crooked Monsters“

“Buried Underground“

“Dad“

“Īhenga“

“Down The Rabbit Hole“

“Tangaroa” video:

Alien Weaponry recently added more dates to their upcoming US tour with headliners Gojira and fellow special guests Knocked Loose. For all information, visit alienweaponry.com.

Alien Weaponry on Tangaroa is:

Henry Te Reiwhati de Jong - Drums, Backing vocals

Lewis Raharuhi de Jong - Guitars, Lead vocals

Ethan Trembath - Bass guitars, backing vocals & lead vocals on “Dad”

Tūranga Porowini Morgan-Edmonds - Backing vocals & guitar on “Unforgiving"

(Photo - Piotr Kwasnik)