ALIGN THE TIDE Announce New Album Hollow, Release "Unbreakable" Track And Video

Maltese metal heads Align The Tide have unleashed "Unbreakable", the second track with video from their upcoming album, Hollow. The album will be released on August 26th, 2022 via Cleopatra Records.

"Unbreakable" is now available on all major streaming services and the video can be found below. "The track is more like an anthem of empowerment, touching on subjects such as inner strength, the tenacity to endure whatever life throws at him/her. To keep fighting no matter what," states Align The Tide.

"Hollow is a perfect transition into our new style as Align The Tide, still keeping the main elements but with a refined sound," states the band. "Expect heaviness, catchy choruses and in your face riffs that will make you dance. We decided to go with a topic such as ‘Mental Health’, in which most people go through on a daily basis. Each song has its own story that most people will relate to as some tracks are based on real life experiences as well as having concepts and stories."

Tracklisting:

"Hollow"

"Alive"

"Judgement"

"Psycho"

"Unbreakable"

"Arise"

"Twisted Caricature"

"The Cost"

"False Existence"

"Silence"

"Judgement" video: