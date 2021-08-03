ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Teams Up With KAMELOT's OLIVER PALOTAI For Acoustic Rendition Of POWERWOLF's "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend"

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz appears on the new Powerwolf album, Call Of The Wild, as one of the guest singers on the bonus / companion album Missa Cantorem. She delivers her own rendition of the band's song "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend", the official video for which can be viewed below.

Alissa recently shared an acoustic version of the song, issuing the following statement:

"Thank you to everyone who checked out the early release of my acoustic version of Powerwolf's song, 'Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend'! The counterpart to the heavy version that has well surpassed a million views on YouTube now. It is now available publicly. You can watch the lyric video here. Listen wherever you listen to music.

Many thanks to Oliver Palotai (Kamelot) for collaborating with me on this and arranging and playing all the instruments on this song, as well as mixing and mastering it. Thanks to Sascha Gerstner (Pace Arts) for taking this interesting portrait of me. Thanks to Powerwolf for inviting me to cover your music - have you checked out their new album yet??

And last but definitely not least, thank YOU for taking an interest in what I do!"

Alissa issued the following statement with regards to her participation on Missa Cantorem, expanding on her intial comments that appeared in the press release.

Alissa: "When Powerwolf invited me to cover one of their tunes, I had to first check out the song and familiarize myself with the overall vibe. I knew the play on words in the title was genius so I watched their music video dozens of times. I really liked the song but I felt the only way I could truthfully cover it would be if I were to interpret the song to praise and empower women rather than demonize or objectify them.

I agreed to cover the song but I took the liberty of reversing the gender roles in the lyrics with just a few subtle tweaks. I also suggested a role reversal video, in jest, when I presented my version to the band. I think my exact words were something like 'Here is the song but I expect a pile of naked monks at my feet in return!' - to poke fun. I did not expect that they would not only appreciate my modifications but that we would actually make the video happen, too!

I have to give TONS of respect to Powerwolf for being so open to having another artist step in and completely re-interpret their music. Now I feel the original video has something to balance it out and they both work super well in conjunction! It’s actually quite exciting to watch one right after the other! It’s all in good fun, in the end."

Powerwolf keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel on the video and the collaboration with Alissa White-Gluz: “It was a pleasure to work and perform together with Alissa for the very first time on our joint video shoot for 'Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend'. Immediately, there was a great energetic atmosphere on set! Alissa is such a wonderful artist and interacting with her during this shoot as well as re-interpreting this video together was an amazing experience.”