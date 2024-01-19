All Female Pirate Metal Band PIRATE QUEEN Release New Single “Ghosts”

The title song, Ghosts, is the second single from the Pirate Queen debut album. It is a dramatic and eerie conceptual song with a story about a séance where five ladies unleash demon pirate ghosts. The mysterious vocals, powerful riffs, and guitar melodies will show you a new side of Pirate Queen. Her Majesty’s voice is glorious. Destiny and Victoria’s ice-cold guitar parts and the stunning rhythm section of Luna and Raindrop create a ghostly, haunted sea atmosphere. Once you are embraced by the magical flow of the song, an unexpected climax will enchant you.

The video was recorded in award winning horror themed hotel, Insomnia in Catalonian Mountains. Located in an actual haunted house. Insomnia is the only hotel in the world where each guest room is its own escape room. They guarantee you sleepless night during your stay.

Ghosts is a treasure chest of addictive melodies. The songs are done with the mastery of mixing power metal with pirate, symphonic, and fantasy elements. The beautiful guitar melodies and enchanting vocals of Her Majesty Maria Aurea offer explosions of notes and harmonies with a massive production that make this album a pirate metal masterpiece. The album is magical, with a real story behind it. When you close your eyes, it will take you on a breathtaking journey where you will meet pirates, sirens, and ghosts. Pirate Queen is the first all-female metal band that combines music and LARP at their live shows. They use Epic Armoury weapons exclusively, wear Museum Replicas boots, produce their own Pirate Queen Sikkim Gin and like to spend vacations at Insomnia Hotel.

First single “Pirates From The Sea”: