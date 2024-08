ALL FOR METAL Launch Official Music Video For New Song "Path Of The Brave"

All For Metal have released a video for "Path Of The Brave", the new single from their new album, Gods Of Metal, out on August 23 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Vocalist Antonio Calanna states: "I was waiting the most for the release of this song. It's a really special one, since we recorded it while we were finishing our debut album Legends. Back then we thought that this song was too special to not give it a bigger stage, which it definitely deserves! Raise your Horns with us, and let's walk together the Path of the brave!"

Gods Of Metal will be available in the following formats:

- collector's statue [Tetzel OR Antonio + CD-digi + patch; each of them limited to 500 copies!] & other bundles [signed CD-digi + ticket + patch | CD-digi + t-shirt | vinyl + patch | CD-digi + patch]

- CD-digipak

- coloured LP [green "dragon scale" & silver "divine metal" vinyl]

- digital

Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Cry For Help" (Intro)

"Gods Of Metal"

"Year Of The Dragon"

"The Way Of The Samurai"

"Temple Of Silence"

"When Monsters Roar"

"Path Of The Brave"

"Like Thor And Loki"

"Valkyries In The Sky" (feat. Laura Guldemond & Tim Hansen)

"Welcome"

"Who Wants To Live Forever"

"The Journey Will Not End" (Outro)

"The Way Of The Samurai" video:

"Gods Of Metal" video:

"Valkyries In The Sky"

All For Metal are:

Tetzel - vocals

Antonio Calanna - vocals

Jasmin Pabst - guitars

Ursula Zanichelli - guitars

Florian Toma - bass

Leif Jensen - drums

Christina Schulz - showgirl

Luisa Lohöfer - showgirl

(Photo - Patryk Kaszubski)