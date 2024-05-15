ALL FOR METAL Premier Epic Video For New Single "Valkyries In The Sky"

All For Metal have released their new single and music video, "Valkyries In The Sky". This song is a true heavy metal hymn marking the band's journey as they gear up for their new album, Gods Of Metal, out on August 23 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

"Valkyries In The Sky" encapsulates the fierce and beautiful presence of the Valkyries, maidens sent by Odin to choose the slain on the battlefield. The powerful chorus warns, “Watch out! Valkyries in the sky! Watch out! They hear your battle cry!” This anthem guides listeners through a realm of warriors, battle, and myth, highlighting the unbreakable spirit of those who fight bravely and die, guided by Valkyries to Valhalla. This new heavy and powerful track features fierce vocals by Laura Guldemond (Burning Witches) and a striking guitar solo by Tim Kanoa Hansen of Induction.

Antonio, singer of the band, exclaims, “All For Metal is coming stronger than ever, and this time we brought some friends with us, Laura from Burning Witches and Tim from Induction!! We were waiting for this collab for far too long.” Tetzel, vocalist, adds, “The legendary Valkyries themselves will headbang to this song! All For Metal are back, and we will not stop - so watch out!”

Pre-order the Gods Of Metal album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "Gods Of Metal: instantly now, here.

Gods Of Metal will be available in the following formats:

- collector's statue [Tetzel OR Antonio + CD-digi + patch; each of them limited to 500 copies!] & other bundles [signed CD-digi + ticket + patch | CD-digi + t-shirt | vinyl + patch | CD-digi + patch]

- CD-digipak

- coloured LP [green "dragon scale" & silver "divine metal" vinyl]

- digital

"Gods Of Metal" video:

All For Metal are:

Tetzel - vocals

Antonio Calanna - vocals

Jasmin Pabst - guitars

Ursula Zanichelli - guitars

Florian Toma - bass

Leif Jensen - drums

Christina Schulz - showgirl

Luisa Lohöfer - showgirl

(Photo - Patryk Kaszubski)