ALL FOR METAL Release Official Video For "Temple Of Silence"

All For Metal have released a video for "Temple Of Silence", the new single from their new album, Gods Of Metal, out now via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Gods Of Metal is available in the following formats:

- collector's statue [Tetzel OR Antonio + CD-digi + patch; each of them limited to 500 copies!] & other bundles [signed CD-digi + ticket + patch | CD-digi + t-shirt | vinyl + patch | CD-digi + patch]

- CD-digipak

- coloured LP [green "dragon scale" & silver "divine metal" vinyl]

- digital

Tracklisting:

"Cry For Help" (Intro)

"Gods Of Metal"

"Year Of The Dragon"

"The Way Of The Samurai"

"Temple Of Silence"

"When Monsters Roar"

"Path Of The Brave"

"Like Thor And Loki"

"Valkyries In The Sky" (feat. Laura Guldemond & Tim Hansen)

"Welcome"

"Who Wants To Live Forever"

"The Journey Will Not End" (Outro)

"The Way Of The Samurai" video:

"Gods Of Metal" video:

"Valkyries In The Sky"

All For Metal are:

Tetzel - vocals

Antonio Calanna - vocals

Jasmin Pabst - guitars

Ursula Zanichelli - guitars

Florian Toma - bass

Leif Jensen - drums

Christina Schulz - showgirl

Luisa Lohöfer - showgirl

(Photo - Patryk Kaszubski)