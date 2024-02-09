ALL FOR METAL Sign To Reigning Phoenix Music

Reigning Phoenix Music is proud to announce the signing of high flyers, All For Metal. After their spectacular live debut at Wacken Open Air 2023, followed by an enormously successful tour alongside Italian power metal dwarves Wind Rose, the band have become one of the most promising newcomers of the metal scene.

But the era of All For Metal is actually just about to begin: They stand for a truly epic generation conquering the metal world resolutely. Ignited by unparalleled union and passion, the group are reaching for the main stages of the globe, and their mission is nothing but spreading the message of power, unity and undying love for metal! All together, the band are the incarnation of a new era within the metal universe; they are determined to conquer the hearts and souls of fans worldwide. Witness the ascension of a movement which revives the genre with never seen energy and dedication. Reigning Phoenix Music is pleased to welcome the band to its roster and looking forward to support the outfit on their further career path.

All For Metal enthusiastically comment on the new partnership: "Fans and friends! We're excited to announce Reigning Phoenix Music as new partner for our future endeavours! It's been a great start for All For Metal und 2024 will see us embark on even more adventures! Thank you for trusting in us, lets conquer the world with our slogan: It's All For Metal...and metal for all!"

RPM managing director Jochen Richert adds on the label's latest roster addition: "Could there be a better label home for a band named All For Metal than RPM? No one breathes music as we do! Additionally, I've accompanied them since their first riff; I am one of their biggest fans and supporters. That's why I'm very pleased that we can work on climbing the metal olymp with All For Metal."

Their sophomore offering is already in the works - and it will guide us to a different place musically and also visually: to Japan! The band want to take fans on this journey by recording a music video for new track "The Year Of The Dragon" in the land of the rising sun itself, but for this special mission, they need a lot of support and thereby invite fans to contribute to their ongoing crowdfunding campaign.

"Let's go on this journey together: We're aiming to produce the most unique music video in our history. We have the song, so now we only need YOU!" appeal the band.

Another exciting career chapter for All For Metal awaits this spring: They will be touring across Europe with labelmates Lordi from March until May. This run will be one for the metal books.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

All For Metal are:

Tim "Tetzel" Schmidt - vocals

Antonio Calanna - vocals

Jasmin Pabst - guitars

Ursula Zanichelli - guitars

Florian Toma - bass

Leif Jensen - drums

Christina Schulz - showgirl

Luisa Lohöfer - showgirl

(Top photo - Patryk Kaszubski)