ALL FOR METAL To Release Gods Of Metal Album In August; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Gods Of Metal: The title of the upcoming sophomore album from All For Metal, which is set to be released on August 23 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), couldn't be more matching. The octet are rapidly climbing towards the Mount Olympus of music and are far from being done.

While touring across the continent with Finnish monster labelmates Lordi to spread their gospel among the European metalheads, All For Metal have launched pre-orders for their new opus today, and its title track music video - once again produced by Silent Village Productions - is now also available for their fans' viewing pleasure to give them a first taste of the Gods Of Metal nectar.

Watch the video for "Gods Of Metal" below; stream/ purchase the track here.

Tetzel comments, "This is a hymn for a modern era of metal! Who are the "Gods Of Metal"? Well, it's up to you! But the pantheon certainly is large and deserves recognition! Let's praise the music, the passion, and the love for heavy metal! Give a hail! This is just another step on a long journey, so follow us, and let's conquer the world because it's All For Metal and metal for all!"

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "Gods Of Metal: instantly now, here.

Gods Of Metal will be available in the following formats:

- collector's statue [Tetzel OR Antonio + CD-digi + patch; each of them limited to 500 copies!] & other bundles [signed CD-digi + ticket + patch | CD-digi + t-shirt | vinyl + patch | CD-digi + patch]

- CD-digipak

- coloured LP [green "dragon scale" & silver "divine metal" vinyl]

- digital

Antonio adds, "We're already working on this release since months, and we can't wait any longer to start this new adventure of our musical career! "Gods Of Metal" is gonna be the album with which we'll establish ourselves as band in the metal world and this time we'll rock you harder than with our previous album!"

In honour of the Japanese year 2024, "The Year Of The Dragon," the theme has been chosen as the album's subtitle. That's nothing but another good reason to give the music video for the song of the very same name, which will of course be featured on Gods Of Metal too, a worthy scenery.

As mentioned previously, All For Metal have hit the road again last week to continue their mission - to expand their fellowship in the fight for heavy metal! Unfortunately, not all of them will be able to join the band's special Gods Of Metal cruise release show. That's why fans shouldn't hesitate to order tickets for this unique event, if they don't want to miss out on it since more than 50% of the available boarding passes are sold. Remaining tickets can be purchased here.

All For Metal are:

Tetzel - vocals

Antonio Calanna - vocals

Jasmin Pabst - guitars

Ursula Zanichelli - guitars

Florian Toma - bass

Leif Jensen - drums

Christina Schulz - showgirl

Luisa Lohöfer - showgirl

(Photo - Patryk Kaszubski)