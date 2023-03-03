ALL FOR METAL To Release Legends Album In July; "Fury Of The Gods" Single And Video Out Now

New metal sensation, All For Metal, has revealed the first details for their first full-length studio album. Legends will be coming out on July 7 via AFM Records, the pre-sale has just started here.



Under the banner of All For Metal, metal enthusiasts Tim "Tetzel" Schmidt (known as the singer of Asenblut as well as a strength athlete and fitness influencer) and Antonio Calanna (singer of the hard rock band DeVicious) joined forces. Both are united by their love for classic heavy metal sounds and the common vision to bring them to a new generation of music fans.

"We grew up with bands like Manowar, at whose concerts the audience is overwhelmed by the energy," says singer Tetzel. "That's where strangers are in each other's arms and fervently belting out the songs. This invisible bond, this connection, is created through the music alone." His vocal counterpart Antonio adds, "I've only experienced such a sense of community in the metal scene. With All For Metal, we want to help pass this on and let as many music fans as possible share in it."

With incredible, compact, catchy songs and a dedicated, highly professional production team behind them, All For Metal unleash anthemic, straightforward metal that has international class. Following previously-released songs "Born In Valhalla", "Raise Your Hammer" and the aptly-titled track "All For Metal" (with more than a half million views on YouTube), today, the band has unleashed a video clip for the brand new single "Fury Of The Gods". Watch the clip below.

"For me this song was the most difficult one to record in studio...." Antonio comments. "But, after all the commitment we put; it paid off! Head bang with us, and prepare to fear the Fury of the Gods!"

Tetzel adds: "The new single to stick into your ear is upon us. Stay tuned, bang your heads and fear the Fury of the Gods.. there is so much more to come!"

All For Metal is:

Ursula Zanichelli - Guitar

Jasmin Pabst - Guitar

Florian Toma - Bass Guitar