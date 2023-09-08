ALL FOR METAL Unleash Epic "Goddess Of War" Music Video

New metal sensation, All For Metal, recently released their first full-length studio album, Legends, via AFM Records. Order here, and watch a video for the song, "Goddess Of War", below.

"The Goddess has arrived! Stronger and more beautiful than ever with our new video clip!," Giant Tetzel says. "Follow the journey and our newest release!" Antonio adds: "I'm so excited about this release, because we worked so hard on the shooting day and we went through mud, rain and cold just to make the video that our Goddess of War deserves!! Enjoy it, guys!"

With eleven irresistible, compact and catchy songs, the band's colossal debut unleashes anthemic, straightforward metal that has international class. Under the banner of All For Metal, metal enthusiasts Tim "Tetzel" Schmidt (known as the singer of Asenblut as well as a strength athlete and fitness influencer) and Antonio Calanna (singer of the hard rock band DeVicious) joined forces for the perfect metal match. Both are united by their love for classic heavy metal sounds and the common vision to bring them to a new generation of music fans.

"We grew up with bands like Manowar, at whose concerts the audience is overwhelmed by the energy," says singer Tetzel. "That's where strangers are in each other's arms and fervently belting out the songs. This invisible bond, this connection, is created through the music alone." His vocal counterpart Antonio adds, "I've only experienced such a sense of community in the metal scene. With All For Metal, we want to help pass this on and let as many music fans as possible share in it."

Tracklisting:

"All For Metal"

"Goddess Of War"

"Born In Valhalla"

"Raise Your Hammer"

"Hear The Drum"

"Run"

"Prophecy Of Hope"

"Mountain Of Power"

"Fury Of The Gods"

"The Day Of Hammerfall"

"Legends Never Die"