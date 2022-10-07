ALL FOR METAL Unleashes Music Video For First Single

Following their recent signing with powerhouse label AFM Records, rising metal force All For Metal are set to take the heavy music world by storm. Today, the up-and-coming band, featuring Asenblut vocalist Tetzel, have shared a colossal video for their first single, aptly titled "All For Metal".

Says singer Antonio Calanna: "I'm so excited for this debut, it feels like I never sang before and it's for me the first time in front of an audience! These powerful riffs and the great bond between Tetzel and me are gonna make clear for what we came for... We wanna bring this energy and this vocality on stage and show the world what we're capable of! 'All For Metal' couldn't be a better song for us: fire, sweat, melody and a quest on the make. These are the ingredients that describe our goal, it's gonna be All For Metal (the band) and Metal for ALL of you!"

Watch the "All For Metal" music video below. Get the song on all digital platforms, here.

The powerful melodic metal clear vocals of the charismatic Antonio and the rather rough organ of the muscle-bound giant Tetzel harmonize perfectly with each other and give this promising new band that certain something. The two are accompanied by masked musicians whose identities are still unknown.

"All For Metal is stylistically completely different from what I usually do - and that's what makes it so appealing to me," Tetzel adds. "The songs are enormously catchy and it's huge fun to play them. Antonio and I are on the same wavelength. With pride and great joy I say, "Let's conquer the world with Metal, All For Metal and Metal for all."