ALL FOR METAL Unleashes Music Video For "Mountain Of Power"

New metal sensation, All For Metal, will release their first full-length studio album, Legends, on July 7 via AFM Records. Pre-order here.

With eleven irresistible, compact and catchy songs, the band's colossal debut unleashes anthemic, straightforward metal that has international class. Under the banner of All For Metal, metal enthusiasts Tim "Tetzel" Schmidt (known as the singer of Asenblut as well as a strength athlete and fitness influencer) and Antonio Calanna (singer of the hard rock band DeVicious) joined forces for the perfect metal match. Both are united by their love for classic heavy metal sounds and the common vision to bring them to a new generation of music fans.

"We grew up with bands like Manowar, at whose concerts the audience is overwhelmed by the energy," says singer Tetzel. "That's where strangers are in each other's arms and fervently belting out the songs. This invisible bond, this connection, is created through the music alone." His vocal counterpart Antonio adds, "I've only experienced such a sense of community in the metal scene. With All For Metal, we want to help pass this on and let as many music fans as possible share in it."

Following four previously-released songs, "Born In Valhalla", "Raise Your Hammer", "Fury Of The Gods" and the aptly-titled track "All For Metal", today, the band is premiering a music video for the thunderous single, "Mountain Of Power".

With its pounding drums, blazing guitars, and an epic chorus, "Mountain Of Power" will be your new favorite heavy metal anthem, one that will make you feel invincible! Get ready to climb to the summit of metal greatness with All For Meal, and watch the band's new video clip below.

Tracklisting:

"All For Metal"

"Goddess Of War"

"Born In Valhalla"

"Raise Your Hammer"

"Hear The Drum"

"Run"

"Prophecy Of Hope"

"Mountain Of Power"

"Fury Of The Gods"

"The Day Of Hammerfall"

"Legends Never Die"

All For Metal is:

Ursula Zanichelli - Guitar

Jasmin Pabst - Guitar

Florian Toma - Bass Guitar