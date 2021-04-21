ALL HAIL THE YETI To Support JINJER And SUICIDE SILENCE On Fall 2021 Tour; New EP Scheduled For Release This Fall

Hardcore metal hybrid, All Hail The Yeti, is proud to join this fall’s Jinjer tour, also featuring special guests Suicide Silence, in support of a new EP due out this fall via Minus Head Records.

“We are unbelievably honored and excited to be chosen for the upcoming Jinjer and Suicide Silence tour,” says vocalist Connor Garritty. “We have shared the stage with both bands and they are amazing talents, and even better people. After the horrible year we have all had, this is a brilliant light at the end of the tunnel for all of us! We have some new songs to play, new team and a whole new outlook on the heavy metal world. Can’t wait to see all of you. HAIL!!!”

The as-yet-untitled EP was recorded with Steve Evetts (Suicide Silence, DevilDriver) at the Omen Room in Orange County, CA. Additional details are forthcoming.

As the moniker cryptically suggests, the music of All Hail The Yeti evokes a hair-raising mixture of superstitious ritual and trippy backwoods folklore. It’s all drenched in the countercultural, mind-smashing, gut-punching bile of likeminded spiritual shamans like Acid Bath and Eyehategod, with the down-tuned sludge of stoner rock, and an electric injection from four-on-the-floor classic rock pioneers.

Heavy music adherents weaned on anything from Metallica and Pantera to metalcore, Southern groove, black metal or stoner grind will find a home among the All Hail The Yeti faithful, as evidenced by stellar slabs Highway Crosses (2018), Screams From A Black Wilderness (2016), and their self-titled debut.

Tour dates:

October

22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater (Sold Out)

31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

November

2 - Denver, CO - Summit

4 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

9 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

10 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

19 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

20 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

24 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

December

1 - Tampa, FL - Jannus

2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

5 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

All Hail The Yeti is:

Connor Garritty - vocals

Nicholas Diltz - bass and vocals

Ryan “Junior” Kittlitz - drums

Dave Vanderlinde - guitar

(Photo - Tessa Wiegerinck)