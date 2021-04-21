ALL HAIL THE YETI To Support JINJER And SUICIDE SILENCE On Fall 2021 Tour; New EP Scheduled For Release This Fall
April 21, 2021, 53 minutes ago
Hardcore metal hybrid, All Hail The Yeti, is proud to join this fall’s Jinjer tour, also featuring special guests Suicide Silence, in support of a new EP due out this fall via Minus Head Records.
“We are unbelievably honored and excited to be chosen for the upcoming Jinjer and Suicide Silence tour,” says vocalist Connor Garritty. “We have shared the stage with both bands and they are amazing talents, and even better people. After the horrible year we have all had, this is a brilliant light at the end of the tunnel for all of us! We have some new songs to play, new team and a whole new outlook on the heavy metal world. Can’t wait to see all of you. HAIL!!!”
The as-yet-untitled EP was recorded with Steve Evetts (Suicide Silence, DevilDriver) at the Omen Room in Orange County, CA. Additional details are forthcoming.
As the moniker cryptically suggests, the music of All Hail The Yeti evokes a hair-raising mixture of superstitious ritual and trippy backwoods folklore. It’s all drenched in the countercultural, mind-smashing, gut-punching bile of likeminded spiritual shamans like Acid Bath and Eyehategod, with the down-tuned sludge of stoner rock, and an electric injection from four-on-the-floor classic rock pioneers.
Heavy music adherents weaned on anything from Metallica and Pantera to metalcore, Southern groove, black metal or stoner grind will find a home among the All Hail The Yeti faithful, as evidenced by stellar slabs Highway Crosses (2018), Screams From A Black Wilderness (2016), and their self-titled debut.
Tour dates:
October
22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater (Sold Out)
31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
November
2 - Denver, CO - Summit
4 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
9 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
10 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde
11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
19 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
20 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place
21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
24 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
December
1 - Tampa, FL - Jannus
2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
5 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
All Hail The Yeti is:
Connor Garritty - vocals
Nicholas Diltz - bass and vocals
Ryan “Junior” Kittlitz - drums
Dave Vanderlinde - guitar
(Photo - Tessa Wiegerinck)