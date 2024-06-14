ALL THAT REMAINS Release New Single And Music Video "Let You Go"

All That Remains made a triumphant return last month with the release of the new single "Divine." Watch the video below.

Today, the band has dropped another brand new banger with "Let You Go". The track was produced by Josh Wilbur (Parkway Drive, Lamb Of God, Trivium, A Day To Remember), who also produced "Divine".

Watch the video for the song, which kicks off with a gnarly riff and then goes for the jugular with a stadium-sized chorus and monster breakdown, below.

"As a lyricist, I find songs about the human condition to be most compelling," says singer Philip Labonte. "'Let You Go' is a great example of that. So many can relate to being in a bad relationship that you can't seem to break out of. Be it with a substance (or with a person) and this song speaks to that struggle so many of us are familiar with."

The video was directed by Tom Flynn (I Prevail, As I Lay Dying, Lamb Of God).

"Divine" marked ATR's first original new material since the passing of their long-time guitar player Oli Herbert. The new songs are a period of rebirth for the band, which is, for the first in its career, 100% independent and will be releasing future material on its own.

ATR will hit the road this summer on the Destroy All Enemies Tour with Megadeth and Mudvayne. All dates are below.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Destroy All Enemies Tour, visit Megadeth.com.

Destroy All Enemies US tour dates:

August

2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

10 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena*

20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre

September

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena*

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena*

11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!*

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

* non Live Nation dates

Led by frontman Labonte, All That Remains features Jason Richardson (ex-Chelsea Grin/solo artist), Anthony Barone (drums), Matt Deis (bass), and Mike Martin (rhythm guitar).