ALL THINGS FALLEN (Feat. Members Of DARKWATER And PAIN OF SALVATION) Releases "The Sentinel" Lyric Video

Swedish progressive metal band All Things Fallen has just released a lyric video for "The Sentinel", the second single from their new album, Shadow Way, due on June 3rd via Blackoak Records.

All Things Fallen was started in 2017 by Markus Sigfridsson (Darkwater, Harmony, Lance King). On their self-titled debut album, released in 2019 via Blackoak Records, Leo Margarit (Pain Of Salvation) joined on drums, along with Erik Tordsson on lead vocals.

Shadow Way is even more melancholic and melodic, and has a darker vibe to it than the first album. It also flirts with the '70s Rainbow style, but with modern production.

Joining Markus, Leo and Erik on Shadow Way is Raphael Dafras (Edu Falschi, Almah) on bass. As on the first album, you will also find an amazing guest appearance by Maria Grigoryeva on violin. The album was mixed and mastered by Dennis Koehne (Orden Ogan, Sodom).

Tracklisting:

"The Sentinel"

"Rebirth"

"Chaos System"

"Pandemonium"

"Path Of Dismay"

"Narcissistic Ritual"

"Kiss Of Death"

"Desert Of The Real"

"Shadow Way"