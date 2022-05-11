ALLEGAEON Debut Music Video “Called Home”

In February of this year, Allegaeon released their latest album, Damnum. The title means "loss" in Latin and consequently, the lyrical themes mark a deviation from the band's previous sci-fi/science-based output. Track number six from the album, "Called Home," may be the most emotional and powerful example of that theme on the album. That song is now accompanied by a new video, which can be seen below.

Guitarist Greg Burgess comments on the concept of the song and video: "Over the last few years people around the world have experienced immeasurable loss and grief. This song and this video is a representation of a personal experience. By sharing this story we hope that it brings some sense of peace to anyone who has shared in a similar experience, and to possibly throw a lifeline to someone out there who may be suffering. You are not alone."

May is mental health awareness month. There's no better time than now to reach out for help if you or someone you know is struggling.

Dates:

June

1 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA*

4 - Doll Hut - Anaheim, CA

5 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

6 - Tumbleroot Brewing - Santa Fe, NM

7 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

8 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

10 - Onyx Theater - Baton Rouge, LA

11 - Boggs Social - Atlanta, GA

12 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

14 - The Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

15 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

16 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

17 - The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

18 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

19 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

20 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

21 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

22 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - St. Paul, MN

23 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

24 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

25 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

26 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

28 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

29 - Dante's - Portland, OR

30 - The X Bar - Cupertino, CA

July

1 - Full Circle Brewing District - Fresno, CA

* Allegaeon only