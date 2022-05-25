ALLEGAEON Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Terrestrial Takeover US Headlining Tour

Colorado metal force, Allegaeon, have released a video trailer for their Terrestrial Takeover US headlining tour. The journey begins June 1 in Los Angeles, California and runs through July 1 in Fresno, California. Support will be provided by Arkaik, Aenimus, and Summoning The Lich. Watch the trailer below.

Comments the band, "After the unfortunate cancellation of the Terrestrial Takeover Tour in 2020 we are thrilled to announce that we will be headlining the US under the same banner with our friends in Arkaik, Aenimus, and Summoning The Lich. We will be playing a set list featuring tracks from our entire discography with a heavy emphasis on our new album Damnum. This will be a performance to remember and we can't wait to see you all there."

Dates:

June

1 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA*

4 - Doll Hut - Anaheim, CA

5 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

6 - Tumbleroot Brewing - Santa Fe, NM

7 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

8 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

10 - Onyx Theater - Baton Rouge, LA

11 - Boggs Social - Atlanta, GA

12 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

14 - The Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

15 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

16 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

17 - The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

18 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

19 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

20 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

21 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

22 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - St. Paul, MN

23 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

24 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

25 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

26 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

28 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

29 - Dante's - Portland, OR

30 - The X Bar - Cupertino, CA

July

1 - Full Circle Brewing District - Fresno, CA

* Allegaeon only

Back in February of this year, Allegaeon released their latest album, Damnum. The title means "loss" in Latin and consequently, the lyrical themes mark a deviation from the band's previous sci-fi/science-based output. Track number six from the album, "Called Home," may be the most emotional and powerful example of that theme on the album. That song is now accompanied by a new video, which can be seen below:

(Photo - Caleb Dane Young)