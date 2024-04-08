ALLEGAEON Release "Iridescent" Drum Playthrough Video

Last month, Colorado melodic tech outfit, Allegaeon, unleashed their new stand alone single, "Iridescent". Today, the band shares a drum playthrough video for the track. Check it out below:

The release of the "Iridescent" single was accompanied by an absolutely unhinged music video (see below).

The scathing new tune follows their "Inhumation" single, released last fall, and serves as a precursor to the band's forthcoming full-length. Where "Inhumation" had more of a Damnum vibe, "Iridescent" is more reminiscent of Elements Of The Infinite. Musically, both songs were written with an overwhelming sense of anger; "Inhumation" in soundscape form and "Iridescent" in a pure, frantic guitar-driven form.

Comments returning vocalist Ezra Haynes, "Originally recorded during the same session as our last single, 'Inhumation,' we wanted to release 'Iridescent' to give our fans a little love before we full send our next album cycle. This stand-alone single was cut from the very cloth of Allegaeon's Elements Of The Infinite era. Perfect timing too, as we're about to head out on the North American leg of the Cancer Culture Tour with Decapitated, Speticflesh, and Kataklysm this April. It will be very cool to see how the newer material is received. Here we are, just about ten years from when we released the song '1.618.' We still get asked to this very day about our wheel of subgenres, or, 'Where's the crab?' I'm really looking forward to the next ten-plus years of glizzies."

Adds guitarist Greg Burgess, "The music for 'Iridescent' spawned from my excitement of working with Ezra again. We had been throwing ideas back and forth, rekindling our writing chemistry, and this song just seemed to write itself. The accompanying video's subject matter evolved much like our video for '1.618.' Five guys sat around talking about stupid things until we started laughing. Then the question was posed… 'What if?' Anyway, I hope people like hotdogs and stupid videos."

This month, Allegaeon will hit the road with Decapitated, Septicflesh, and Kataklysm for the Cancer Culture Over North America Tour 2024. The tour runs from April 16 through May 19. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

17 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

18 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

26 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

27 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May

1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

2 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater

3 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

10 - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room

11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis (USSU)

13 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

14 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Allegaeon is:

Greg Burgess - lead guitar

Michael Stancel - lead guitar

Jeff Saltzman - drums

Ezra Haynes - vocals

Brandon Michael - bass