ALLEGAEON Release New Single And Video "Iridescent"

Colorado melodic tech outfit, Allegaeon, unleash their new stand alone single, "Iridescent", accompanied by an absolutely unhinged music video. The band recently finished working on their seventh full-length album with longtime producer Dave Otero (Flatline Audio).

The scathing new tune follows their "Inhumation" single, released last fall, and serves as a precursor to the band's forthcoming full-length. Where "Inhumation" had more of a Damnum vibe, "Iridescent" is more reminiscent of Elements Of The Infinite. Musically, both songs were written with an overwhelming sense of anger; "Inhumation" in soundscape form and "Iridescent" in a pure, frantic guitar-driven form.

Comments returning vocalist Ezra Haynes, "Originally recorded during the same session as our last single, 'Inhumation,' we wanted to release 'Iridescent' to give our fans a little love before we full send our next album cycle. This stand-alone single was cut from the very cloth of Allegaeon's Elements Of The Infinite era. Perfect timing too, as we're about to head out on the North American leg of the Cancer Culture Tour with Decapitated, Speticflesh, and Kataklysm this April. It will be very cool to see how the newer material is received. Here we are, just about ten years from when we released the song '1.618.' We still get asked to this very day about our wheel of subgenres, or, 'Where's the crab?' I'm really looking forward to the next ten-plus years of glizzies."

Adds guitarist Greg Burgess, "The music for 'Iridescent' spawned from my excitement of working with Ezra again. We had been throwing ideas back and forth, rekindling our writing chemistry, and this song just seemed to write itself. The accompanying video's subject matter evolved much like our video for '1.618.' Five guys sat around talking about stupid things until we started laughing. Then the question was posed… 'What if?' Anyway, I hope people like hotdogs and stupid videos."

Watch Allegaeon's video for "Iridescent" below:

Next month, Allegaeon will hit the road with Decapitated, Septicflesh, and Kataklysm for the Cancer Culture Over North America Tour 2024. The tour runs from April 16 through May 19. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

17 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

18 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

26 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

27 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May

1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

2 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater

3 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

10 - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room

11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis (USSU)

13 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

14 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

A lot has happened with Allegaeon since the 2022 release of Damnum, a record called a "triumph" of maximalist modern metal and "technically dazzling yet always in thrall to the uplifting power of melody." First, the Colorado-based band - who formed in 2008 - welcomed back original singer Ezra Haynes as permanent vocalist in November of 2022. Then the quintet wrote and recorded two blistering brand-new songs - "Iridescent" and "Inhumation" - with longtime producer Dave Otero.

"Both of the songs are really aggressive, far more than anything I've done with the boys," says Haynes. "Since my departure in 2015, Allegaeon had grown so much musically as well as introduced a more 'personal' style of lyrics to the fold. This was a very cool change to me."

Creative freedom is key in both Allegaeon's new songs and revitalized lineup. "During my previous career in music, I was always mildly satisfied due to death metal just being aggressive in nature," Haynes reflects. "Having the ability to really spread my wings in the 'introspective' sense really garnered Allegaeon my full buy-in."

Producer Otero has worked with the band for fifteen years, and guitarist Greg Burgess explains that, "Dave always provides a comfortable working environment, amazing ideas, and a career-spanning understanding of what has made Allegaeon, Allegaeon."

Among the lineup's six albums are features from Bjorn Strid of Soilwork (vocals) and Benjamin Ellis of Scar Symmetry. Allegaeon has seen their albums in the Top 10 of Billboard's US Hard Rock, US Rock, US Indie and US Sales charts, the tracks "1.618" from Elements Of The Infinite; "Of Beasts And Worms" off Damnum, and "Parthenogenesis" from Apoptosis earning millions of collective streams from fans the world over.

If Damnum is what happens when "absurdly gifted musicians reach a state of unwavering confidence" as one journalist raved, the band's next chapter, back with Haynes, and with an unbounded, refreshed creativity, will be unstoppable.

Allegaeon is:

Greg Burgess - lead guitar

Michael Stancel - lead guitar

Jeff Saltzman - drums

Ezra Haynes - vocals

Brandon Michael - bass